COVID Restrictions Lifted for FESPA Global Print Expo 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) BERLIN — In three weeks’ time, FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2022 will open at Messe Berlin, Germany, ready to set speciality print and signage businesses back in motion.

340 international suppliers are now contracted to exhibit, among them are many key industry players who were unable to participate in 2021 including Epson, Fujifilm, HP, MHM and M&R.

Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, comments: “Excitement is building as we get closer to the event, and the recent news that COVID restrictions have been lifted in German venues has delivered another strong surge in exhibitor interest. With 340 confirmed exhibitors, we’ll be opening a show with almost double the number of companies that were present in Amsterdam last year, so visitors can be sure of finding the products and business solutions they need to fuel their recovery and growth.”

Many exhibitors are signalling the launch of new technologies and consumables including: the Jeti Tauro H3300 HS LED hybrid inkjet printer and the Avinci CX3200 dye-sub printer from Agfa; PVC-free digitally printable wrapping film from Avery Dennison; the GTXPro, a new product in Brother’s GTX industrial direct-to-garment printer range; the new Reggiani Terra Silver entry-level industrial textile printer from EFI; and the 330 series of wide format inkjet printers from Mimaki.

Durst, Canon, EFKA, Fujifilm, HP and many others have also flagged new product and technology upgrade announcements to come at the show.

To access the full exhibitor list, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com/why-visit/exhibitor-list.

Visitors will enjoy a comprehensive live event programme including the all-new Sustainability Spotlight conference area and Associations Pavilion applications showcase, as well as the Printeriors interior décor feature and Wrap Masters vehicle wrapping event.

COVID restrictive measures on the German event industry were lifted from 1st April 2022, enabling the live FESPA events in Berlin to go ahead without restrictions on visitor numbers or density, social distancing or the requirement to wear face masks.

In line with the relaxation of COVID restrictive measures on the German event industry, there are no longer any testing requirements or checks to enter Messe Berlin or the FESPA exhibition. Participants do not need to show that they are vaccinated, recently recovered or have tested negative for COVID-19 to enter the exhibition.

Visitors can also rely on enhanced cleaning regimes and prominent hand sanitising facilities throughout the Messe Berlin halls. To reduce physical touchpoints, visitors will be encouraged to hold their entry badges on their phones.

“Without COVID-19 restrictions and with a first-class exhibitor line-up, we can get back to delivering the full experience print and sign professionals expect from a FESPA event”, concludes Michael Ryan. “The mood in our community towards live events is buoyant and that’s mirrored in pre-registration. The vibe is good, the appetite for innovation and connection is strong, and we can’t wait to energise print’s recovery.”

For further information and frequent updates on health and safety at the exhibition, visit messe-berlin.de/en/visitors/allgemeine-informationen/.

To find out more about FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 and to register to attend, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com/. Entry is free for members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct. The cost of entry is €50.00 for non-members who pre-register using code FESM232 before 25th May.