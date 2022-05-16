Press Releases
COVID Restrictions Lifted for FESPA Global Print Expo 2022
Berlin events to feature 340 exhibitors.
(PRESS RELEASE) BERLIN — In three weeks’ time, FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2022 will open at Messe Berlin, Germany, ready to set speciality print and signage businesses back in motion.
340 international suppliers are now contracted to exhibit, among them are many key industry players who were unable to participate in 2021 including Epson, Fujifilm, HP, MHM and M&R.
Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, comments: “Excitement is building as we get closer to the event, and the recent news that COVID restrictions have been lifted in German venues has delivered another strong surge in exhibitor interest. With 340 confirmed exhibitors, we’ll be opening a show with almost double the number of companies that were present in Amsterdam last year, so visitors can be sure of finding the products and business solutions they need to fuel their recovery and growth.”
Many exhibitors are signalling the launch of new technologies and consumables including: the Jeti Tauro H3300 HS LED hybrid inkjet printer and the Avinci CX3200 dye-sub printer from Agfa; PVC-free digitally printable wrapping film from Avery Dennison; the GTXPro, a new product in Brother’s GTX industrial direct-to-garment printer range; the new Reggiani Terra Silver entry-level industrial textile printer from EFI; and the 330 series of wide format inkjet printers from Mimaki.
Durst, Canon, EFKA, Fujifilm, HP and many others have also flagged new product and technology upgrade announcements to come at the show.
To access the full exhibitor list, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com/why-visit/exhibitor-list.Advertisement
Visitors will enjoy a comprehensive live event programme including the all-new Sustainability Spotlight conference area and Associations Pavilion applications showcase, as well as the Printeriors interior décor feature and Wrap Masters vehicle wrapping event.
COVID restrictive measures on the German event industry were lifted from 1st April 2022, enabling the live FESPA events in Berlin to go ahead without restrictions on visitor numbers or density, social distancing or the requirement to wear face masks.
In line with the relaxation of COVID restrictive measures on the German event industry, there are no longer any testing requirements or checks to enter Messe Berlin or the FESPA exhibition. Participants do not need to show that they are vaccinated, recently recovered or have tested negative for COVID-19 to enter the exhibition.
Visitors can also rely on enhanced cleaning regimes and prominent hand sanitising facilities throughout the Messe Berlin halls. To reduce physical touchpoints, visitors will be encouraged to hold their entry badges on their phones.
“Without COVID-19 restrictions and with a first-class exhibitor line-up, we can get back to delivering the full experience print and sign professionals expect from a FESPA event”, concludes Michael Ryan. “The mood in our community towards live events is buoyant and that’s mirrored in pre-registration. The vibe is good, the appetite for innovation and connection is strong, and we can’t wait to energise print’s recovery.”
For further information and frequent updates on health and safety at the exhibition, visit messe-berlin.de/en/visitors/allgemeine-informationen/.Advertisement
To find out more about FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 and to register to attend, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com/. Entry is free for members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct. The cost of entry is €50.00 for non-members who pre-register using code FESM232 before 25th May.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
COVID Restrictions Lifted for FESPA Global Print Expo 2022
Screen Shop Successfully Launches Local Merch Program
Screen Saver Podcast: Inclusivity
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda3 weeks ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
True Tales5 days ago
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
-
Articles2 weeks ago
Plastisol vs. Water-Based: Which Ink Is Better?
-
Shop Management1 week ago
The How-To Guide for Selling Your Screen Printing Shop
-
Screen Saver4 weeks ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Company Values