Cowboy Hats and Fighting Bootleggers

THE NEW YORK COLISEUM (on 59th Street in Columbus Circle) was the site of the Fashion and Boutique Show for many years. At that show, you had the opportunity to meet with some of the largest companies in New York City and the country, as well as small boutique shops. The emphasis was to try and establish yourself as a screen printer or other fashion brand and get some sales.

The first time you exhibit at a show is the most difficult because many of those folks attending are looking for exhibitors that have unique lines and are established. The part about “established” is difficult. Once you have exhibited for three or more years, the attendees feel you are a serious and reputable company. The attendees’ fear was having empty shelves because of orders not getting produced and delivered.

‘Hee Haw’ Comes to NYC

At the show, we took space under our original name of Down Home Designs because we felt we could do something that would attract attendees to our booth and shirts. We built a unique-themed booth to show our printed T-shirts. It was designed to look like a barn with bales of hay in the front, a hitching post for horses, and behind the hitching post we built a porch complete with rocking chairs for that “down-home” look.

We designed a line of one-color prints to keep things simple and that were easy to print. We put the images on fashion cut T-shirts that definitely were geared toward women. At the time, the feeling was that women were an easier sell than men. And, if they liked a particular design, they would buy the same one on several colors of T-shirts or several shirts with a variety of designs.

Our prints were a hit and attracted a huge number of companies from EJ Korvettes, Macy’s, other big-name retail stores, and small boutiques. Since this was our first time exhibiting, the orders were not very big from any one store, but we had a lot of them. We had signed purchase orders so we figured we could go to the bank, show them the purchase orders, and borrow money from them to expand our business. Wrong!

If you are a screen printer or are selling a line of shirts and you ever have the need to borrow money — especially from a bank — here’s something to remember: No one really needs a T-shirt. If you want to borrow money to open a restaurant, it’s no problem since everyone needs to eat. We were not very successful with the bank and the money we spent on exhibiting, purchasing sample shirts, and building the booth went to waste.

Lesson learned! Our next show was much more successful. It was the first Imprinted Sportswear Show (ISS) in Atlantic City. We had a booth that showed a lot of what we could do including shirts we designed and printed for Nike, Kiss, and several Saturday Night Live characters. We went to a licensing show and were able to get the rights to print the Coneheads, Roseanne Roseannadanna, and Samurai Warrior, all of which tied together with SNL and worked great for us and many other well-known brands.

Catching Copycats

We got into this industry doing bootleg rock’n’roll shirts and always were chased after by monster screen printer Winterland Productions because of that. They had the rights to print for many rock bands but, as it turns out and we would soon find out, they did a little bootlegging themselves.

We became friendly with Dan Aykroyd’s brother, Peter. He owned a company called Black Rhino. We were able to get the rights to print the Blues Brothers’ design from him and caught Winterland Productions trying to sell Blues Brothers’ shirts at the ISS Atlantic City show. Our booth happened to be set up opposite to theirs and looking straight at us was a Blues Brothers’ shirt on display. We had the rights to the Blues Brothers, so I wasn’t going to stand for copycat prints from a firm that always came after us and many other printers in the days when bootlegging wasn’t nearly as enforced. Thankfully that has changed. I went over to their booth and told them that if they didn’t take the shirt down, I would have a cease-and-desist letter issued to them to shut down their booth. Result: the shirt came down immediately.

Asking them to remove the shirt was a rare pleasure. Having started out in this business with bootlegged designs myself, it was good to be on the straight and narrow. But it took a while for the rest of the industry to follow suit. It seems that nearly everyone associated with rock’n’roll did a little bootlegging back in the day!

