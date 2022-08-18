Connect with us

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry: Part 3

Third installment of the “Let’s Talk About It” series focuses on hiring people with disabilities.
August 16, 2022

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more.

Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert.

The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Stay tuned for a deeper dive into the resources available in our upcoming September/October digital edition.

Editor’s Note: These topics aren’t political. They’re not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.

