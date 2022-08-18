Webinars/Videos
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry: Part 3
Third installment of the “Let’s Talk About It” series focuses on hiring people with disabilities.
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more.
Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert.
The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Stay tuned for a deeper dive into the resources available in our upcoming September/October digital edition.
Editor’s Note: These topics aren’t political. They’re not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Equipment Zone Adds New Dates for DTG & DTF Training Camp
Screen Printers Must Take Advantage of the New Creator Economy
Apparel Company Fined $200K for “Made in USA” Fraud
Screen Equipment Maker to Leave California for the Midwest
Licensed Apparel Printing Is a Competitive Space – Here’s How One Shop Stands Out from the Crowd
