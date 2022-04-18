Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory

Culture Studio (Chicago), a decorated merchandise company that serves the music and entertainment industry, has purchased a 75,000-square-foot production facility in Daytona Beach, FL.

In a blog post, CEO Rich Santo said the company will make various capital investments to retrofit the factory and offer additional services and capabilities. These include sublimation, transfers, retail compliance services, and commercial laundering for pre- and post-print specialty washes.

The new facility will also enable Culture Studio to offer two-day ground shipping following an investment in its proprietary technology Stokkup, helping “build an efficient network across the country.”