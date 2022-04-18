Headlines
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Expansion enables shop to offer specialty washes, two-day ground shipping.
Culture Studio (Chicago), a decorated merchandise company that serves the music and entertainment industry, has purchased a 75,000-square-foot production facility in Daytona Beach, FL.
In a blog post, CEO Rich Santo said the company will make various capital investments to retrofit the factory and offer additional services and capabilities. These include sublimation, transfers, retail compliance services, and commercial laundering for pre- and post-print specialty washes.
The new facility will also enable Culture Studio to offer two-day ground shipping following an investment in its proprietary technology Stokkup, helping “build an efficient network across the country.”
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
