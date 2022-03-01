Press Releases
Custom T-Shirt Printing Market to Nearly Triple by 2032
Younger generations are driving the new forecast.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUBAI, UAE — The global Custom T-shirt Printing Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,579.1 Mn in 2022 and will surpass US$ 9,009.3 Mn by 2032. The custom T-shirt printing market is expected to contribute over ~2% – 3% in apparel market.
According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Custom T-shirt Printing Market is expected to surpass US$ 9,009.3 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9.7% through 2032.
Customized t-shirts are gaining immense popularity among the younger generation. Growing trend of wearing graphic, pre-printed t-shirts with movie logos and slogans is propelling the sales in custom t-shirt printing market.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights here.
Popularity of customised t-shirts among the young is attributable to availability of a wide range of colour, pattern, garment, words or images printed on the shirts. As a result, sales of pre-printed and creative graphic t-shirts are increasing.
Subsequently, availability of trendy, fashionable, stylish, and unique customized t-shirts which reflects individual personalities is also favouring the growth. In addition to this, cost-effective prices of these t-shirts, especially across emerging economies, will also accelerate the sales in the market.Advertisement
Moreover, the use of custom printed t-shirts to raise social awareness, raise a voice, and support a cause is on the rise. Furthermore, customers in industries such as hospitality, logistics, construction, industrial, and medical, are increasingly providing custom printed t-shirts to their employees as a marketing tool.
Growing influence of bloggers, promotional strategies, and improved standard of living are also driving the demand for custom printed t-shirts in the market.
For any queries related with the report, ask an analyst here.
Scope of the Report
Key Takeaways from the Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Study
- In terms of technique, screen printing segment is expected to hold over 52.1% of market share in 2021.
- The U.S. custom t-shirt printing market will contribute over 78.9% of share in North America.
- Based on design, the artwork segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2032.
- India is expected to spearhead the growth in South Asia custom t-shirt printing market, with sales increasing at 16.6% CAGR through 2022 & beyond.
- Sales in Japan custom t-shirt printing market are expected to rise at over 15.0% CAGR over the forecast period.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization here.
Leading manufacturers of custom t-shirt printing are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of custom t-shirt printing globally.Advertisement
Major players present in the custom t-shirt printing market are CafePress Inc., Custom Ink, LLC., CustomThread, Printful Inc., RushOrderTees.com, Spreadshirt, THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING, THREADBIRD, UberPrints, Inc., Vistaprint, Blue Gecko (UK) Ltd, POLOS INC, Teetalkies, INSTANT IMPRINTS, Rogue Star, Sharprint, Kornit Digital, Carhartt, Inc., and Nike, Inc among others.
Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain
- Tape Measure Market – The tape measure market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.0%. A tape measure is a portable device used to measure the size of an object up to 10m or more. The scale is a flexible strip composed of steel or carbon steel.
- Water Color Market – The watercolor market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The watercolor market is likely to grow demand based on the fact that more than 50% of the chemical in colors are removed and instead, water is used.
- Wood Panel Market – According to latest research by Future Market Insights, wood panel market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Rapid expansion of the construction industry in recent years has positively influenced global market trends, owing to economic improvement in both developed and developing economies. As a result, the wood panel market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1%-6.9%.
- Water Color Palette Market – According to the latest research, sales of water colour palette is set to witness steady growth with a CAGR of over 5.2% during 2021-2031. Demand for Water Colour Palette might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.
- Work Light Market – According to the latest research, sales of work light is set to witness steady growth with a CAGR of over 3.8% during 2021-2031. Demand for work light might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.
- Removal Strips Market – The worldwide prevalence of blackheads as a common skin problem is a major driving force for removal strip sales. Removal strips are a popular way to get rid of blackheads quickly. As a result, the removal strips market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1%-6.9%.
- Sander Market – According to latest research by Future Market Insights, sander market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Rapid expansion of industrial and commercial application of sanders in recent years has positively influenced global market trends, owing to economic improvement in both developed and developing economies.
- Small Paint Pail Market – The small paint pail market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2031. The initial do-it-better tool, the small paint pail, was created for efficient painting. The small paint pail, which is designed for both pros and DIY painters, has revolutionary features that make it easy to use, clean, and store.
- Resin Pigments Market – The resin pigments market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2031. Resin pigments are some sort of resin pigment colorant which existed in the form of liquid. Liquid pigment can be applied in any vehicle and mixed to create any shade or color.
- Tray Liners Market – According to latest research by Future Market Insights, tray liners market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Tray liners are placed in the base of the trays to prevent direct contact of tray and the content which is placed in it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
What Every Screen Shop Needs but Doesn’t Have
Custom T-Shirt Printing Market to Nearly Triple by 2032
Winner Announced for Made Lab and ROQ’s Automation Workshop
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
-
News & Trends4 weeks ago
The Next Generation of Screen Printers: Tips for Hiring and Retaining Them
-
Best of the Business4 weeks ago
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022
-
Brain Squad2 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
Client Says Shirts Are “Out of Spec” by a Millimeter, Demands a Deep Discount
-
Headlines4 days ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires