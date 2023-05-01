Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals
Sharing equipment and knowledge with your community helps draw a unique subset of future printers.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser
Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.
In Episode 15, Andy MacDougall interviews Julia Murphy, a founding member of Pedal Press (pedalpress.org). She believes screen printing can offer kids who maybe don’t fit into high school academics (or even high school) an opportunity not only to learn, but eventually, to earn, as well.
Although Julia’s work and story are unique, this edition of “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” touches on a theme from previous podcasts: attracting new talent to the screen printing industry.
All this and more on the latest episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the May/June digital edition.Advertisement
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Nominations Open for the 2023 Women in Screen Printing Awards
Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals
Four Female Leaders Discuss How to Accelerate Diversity in the Industry
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Walmart Pulls Shirt with Hidden Obscenity
-
Best of the Business6 days ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Marshall Atkinson6 days ago
7 Strategies for Beating Your Competition
-
Andy MacDougall1 week ago
Live-Printed Poster Raises $15,000 for Long Beach Nonprofit
-
Expert Perspectives3 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Find Their Lane and Stay in It
-
Nicole Pape4 weeks ago
Don’t Waste Your Time Focusing on Competitors
-
Buzz Session15 hours ago
Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
-
News2 weeks ago
Ohio Screen Printer Plans Expansion