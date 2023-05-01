Cyclists Peddle Screen Printing Fundamentals

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



In Episode 15, Andy MacDougall interviews Julia Murphy, a founding member of Pedal Press (pedalpress.org). She believes screen printing can offer kids who maybe don’t fit into high school academics (or even high school) an opportunity not only to learn, but eventually, to earn, as well.

Although Julia’s work and story are unique, this edition of “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” touches on a theme from previous podcasts: attracting new talent to the screen printing industry.

All this and more on the latest episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the May/June digital edition.

