Daymond John to Keynote Konnections ’26 in Hollywood, FL

FUBU founder and Shark Tank investor will speak at the Kornit-powered event in April.
8 hours ago

Konnections ’26, powered by Kornit, announced that entrepreneur, investor and branding expert Daymond John will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Konnections ’26 is set to take place April 12–14, 2026, in Hollywood, FL, at The Diplomat Beach Resort.

As the founder of FUBU, John helped shape the modern apparel industry, transforming a grassroots streetwear movement into a global brand. His work helped lay the foundation for today’s creator-driven, on-demand and print-powered economy, according to the company. From his role as an investor on Shark Tank to leading The Shark Group, John’s career is rooted in building scalable brands and turning creative ideas into commercial success.
At Konnections ’26, John will deliver a keynote focused on growing apparel businesses, navigating print-on-demand and on-demand models, and building brands that resonate with today’s customers.

“We are looking forward to meeting with industry leaders at Konnections 2026. It’s a great opportunity to learn about the latest trends and technologies and to see where the on-demand market is heading. It’s events like these that help us stay at the forefront of the industry,” said Shawn Sckoropad, co-founder, Printeez Inc.

About Konnections ’26: Konnections 2026, powered by Kornit, is an annual gathering for leaders and entrepreneurs in the print, apparel and on-demand industries. The event brings together brand builders, creators, suppliers and technology partners for three days of strategy, insights and networking. Attendees can expect keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, product showcases and networking experiences. Registration is now open. To learn more, visit kornitkonnections.com.

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our bi-monthly digital magazine, website, bi-weekly bulletins and social media channels cover breaking news and innovative products while providing the best management insight and tools for success.

