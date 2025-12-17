DCC Group Expands U.S. Market Focus with Orlando Showroom and Impressions Expo Long Beach 2026 Showcase

(PRESS RELEASE) ORLANDO, FL — DCC Group, a global textile printing technology company, is strengthening its commitment to the U.S. market with the opening of a new showroom and demonstration center in Orlando, Florida, and its participation at Impressions Expo Long Beach 2026, where the company will exhibit in Booth 2109.

The Orlando showroom serves as a hands-on experience center, allowing printers to see DCC technology in operation, evaluate real production workflows, and connect directly with DCC’s application, service, and training teams. The space reflects DCC’s belief that confident decisions are best made through direct experience.

With more than four decades of engineering and manufacturing expertise, DCC now presents its full portfolio of screen printing, digital, and dye-sublimation technologies in the U.S. under a unified global brand. This integrated approach brings together machines, inks, consumables, software, training, and service to support consistent, scalable, and efficient production.

DCC’s Copperhead Series includes automatic screen-printing presses, flash cures, and conveyor dryers designed for high-volume, repeatable output. Flagship platforms such as the Copperhead Matrix introduce VoiceCraft voice-command operation and SmartCloud connectivity, helping printers simplify setup, improve control, and gain clearer visibility into production performance.

The Neo Series represents DCC’s digital platform, featuring the NeoFlex DTF system and NeoChroma dye-sublimation solutions. Additional digital technologies and consumables are currently in development, reinforcing DCC’s focus on advancing smarter, more reliable direct-to-film production.

At Impressions Expo Long Beach, DCC will demonstrate select Copperhead and Neo Series technologies, inviting printers to explore how automation, workflow clarity, and system-level design can improve day-to-day production outcomes.

“Our goal is to deliver meaningful innovation that helps printers work smarter, scale faster, and produce more consistently,” said Dhaval Dadia, Managing Director of DCC Group. “Impressions Expo gives us the opportunity to connect directly with printers and show how DCC technology can make a real difference on the production floor.”

DCC’s U.S. market initiative is led by Dave Blake, Chief Commercial Officer, and Patrick Lashbrook, Director of Market Development, with marketing and industry communications led by Thomas Trimingham, Director of Marketing, USA.

Founded in 1978 in Mumbai, India, DCC Group serves customers in more than 30 countries through in-house manufacturing, R&D, and integrated consumable production, guided by its philosophy of Print Brilliance.

For more information, visit groupdcc.com