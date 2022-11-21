Connect with us

Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription

Just 150 shirts will be released at midnight, Nov. 24.
Published

3 mins ago

Denny’s is using promotional apparel to cook up an attention-getting campaign.

The restaurant chain will release a T-shirt that doubles as a yearlong breakfast subscription for $5.99, with just 150 shirts being made available across the nation.

The release is scheduled for 12 a.m. EST, Nov. 24 at DinerDrip.com.

Each shirt includes a QR code sewn into the sleeve that allows the wearer to receive one free Everyday Value Slam each day of the 2023 calendar year. The offer can be redeemed inside Denny’s restaurants in 50 states, but is not valid for online orders.

Denny’s operates more than 1400 franchised, licensed, and company-owned locations in the US.

