Headlines
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
Just 150 shirts will be released at midnight, Nov. 24.
Denny’s is using promotional apparel to cook up an attention-getting campaign.
The restaurant chain will release a T-shirt that doubles as a yearlong breakfast subscription for $5.99, with just 150 shirts being made available across the nation.
The release is scheduled for 12 a.m. EST, Nov. 24 at DinerDrip.com.
Each shirt includes a QR code sewn into the sleeve that allows the wearer to receive one free Everyday Value Slam each day of the 2023 calendar year. The offer can be redeemed inside Denny’s restaurants in 50 states, but is not valid for online orders.
Denny’s operates more than 1400 franchised, licensed, and company-owned locations in the US.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
40 Sustainable Actions That Screen Printers Can Take Right Now
Jeremy Picker’s T-Shirt Design Rocks for Third Year
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Best of the Business23 hours ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Events1 week ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Events4 weeks ago
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony