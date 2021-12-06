Connect with us

News

Designer Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

The visionary creative battled cancer privately for years.
mm

Published

24 hours ago

on

Designer Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh, architect, designer, and men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton (Paris), died at the age of 41 after privately battling cancer for several years, according to an LVMH press release.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend,” said Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman and CEO.

For the launch of Abloh’s Fall/Winter 2019 Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection, print-service provider Brixen & Sons (Santa Ana, California) turned a vacant building in Chicago into an eye-catching pop-up location with screen-printed graphics.

In July of this year, LVMH acquired a majority stake in Off-White LLC, the apparel brand Abloh founded in 2013.

Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980, Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and designer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular