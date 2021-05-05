Digital Art Solutions Military Designs

Design themes include military families, active duty, veterans, support our troops, and patriotic.

Digital Art Solutions has unveiled Graphics Builder Military Editions 1 and 2, featuring stock designs and art elements in numerous styles including classic collegiate, crests, patches, retro, and handwritten scripts. The company reports both collections can be adapted for similar themes such as fire department or law enforcement. Each edition includes six components: interactive design templates and illustrations, design elements, custom apparel fonts, textures, printable PDF catalog, and .ai and .cdr formats.

