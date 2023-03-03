Connect with us

Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?

Do You or Don’t You: "My shop started with a donation of equipment from a friend who owned a shop."

mm

Published

2 days ago

on

QUESTION:

Do you donate used equipment to schools or other print shops?

No: 62%

  • We give lots of remnant ink away regularly, and when we sell used equipment, it’s usually at fire sale prices. We haven’t donated any equipment that I can recall. We do like to hang onto anything that could come in useful or provide backup redundancy. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
  • When we’re done with our equipment, it no longer has any value, except for scrap. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression
  • We haven’t done this yet, but it’s on our list this year. Historically, we’ve been bad about saving old equipment for “just in case” use. We have learned that’s a huge mistake. I’d rather donate it to schools or some young talent wanting to start their own business. — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics

Yes: 38%

  • We donated a 4-color manual press to a vocational school I attended 30 years ago. I go back to the class yearly to speak with the graphics students and serve on the school’s advisory board. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
  • We have a store here that supports the circular economy called Austin Creative Reuse and have donated some unneeded equipment to them. — Ian Graham, Feels So Good
  • I’m active in our local Career Technology Center. I was their graphic design teacher. I send supplies we don’t use, arrange field trips to our facility, and work side-by-side with their educators and administrators to properly prepare students for the workforce. By donating the equipment and supplies I receive a light tax credit and, most importantly, a nice reputation in the community. — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me
  • My shop started with a donation of equipment from a friend who owned a shop, so I’m happy to pay it forward. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
  • We have helped several operations who are building print studios to service First Nations and other artists interested in screen printing. These are in other regions outside of our community. We also help local schools with materials and surplus equipment. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing

What’s the Brain Squad?

If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular