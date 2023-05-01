Do Screen Printers Have a Showroom?
Do You or Don’t You?: Here's what they say.
QUESTION:
Do you have a showroom?
Yes: 58%
- We have one but rarely use it. It’s by appointment only. We find that most uninvited show room visits are by tire kickers, or “time burglars” as we call them. We will pre-qualify a customer and set an appointment time for the showroom. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
- We have a little showroom at the front of our studio. It’s acting as backup storage for when we aren’t exhibiting at an event, but it also helps demonstrate the range of garments and techniques we can produce. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee & Ink
- We have a great showroom. We use it a great deal to help our customers be able to look, feel, and make decisions. — Ali Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
- A showroom surrounding our meeting areas makes it easy to grab samples mid-meeting. — Ryan Toney, P&M Apparel
No: 42%
- We closed it to the public in 2020. It was a blessing in disguise. With the elimination of consistent interruptions, our productivity increased. We have since opened it to visits. However, they are by appointment only. — Scott Garnett, King Screen
- We don’t take walk-ins. We have samples, but not an entire room/space dedicated to it. — Sam Lapcevic, Branded Threads
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
