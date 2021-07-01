Employee Reviews
Do You Don't You: Do Screen Printers Hold Regular Employee Reviews?
Yes: 57%
- Quarterly 1 on 1s to touch base. I always get good feedback and learn something new about my employees. It allows for open discussions and makes them feel comfortable to approach me with anything they need. — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company, Seattle, Washington
- Based in EOS [Entrepreneurial Operating System]. How well a person fits into the company’s core values. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Once a year. Not sure if it is of any value because I talk to most of my people a couple of times a week. — Al Messier, Team Print, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- In our job descriptions it specifically has a section for what the position will be evaluated on. That way, each employee knows ahead of time what is expected and what will be reviewed. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- It’s just me. I’m a solopreneur. However, when I was running companies, every employee received two reviews per year. This was based on their hire month. We scheduled them six months apart. Compensation discussions only happened on the annual review month. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- We have recently started doing semi-yearly reviews. We set goals for each employee, and it’s helped the employees feel heard. — Tyler Peyus, Interform Graphics, Centerville, Utah
- Weekly meeting to go over production, pipeline, booked orders, and progress to monthly plan. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- We only have quarterly meetings. Management works on a weekly basis to implement improvements. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- We try and do them yearly. However, it does get tricky when everyone is so busy! — Eric Solomon, Night Owls, Houston, Texas
- 1-2-1 process monthly and annual appraisals. Edward Cook, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut
- We review tasks relative to the job description set forth at hire: 30 days, 90 days, and semi-annually. — Steve Knight, Dynagraphics Screen Printing, Holly Springs, North Carolina
- We currently do annual reviews. If it were up to me, I would change this to semi-annual because there is a lot of potential for growth in six months. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
No: 43%
- I just seem to never have the time. — Chris Schultz, IT Sportswear & Promotions, Augusta, Georgia
- Started, then dropped as we had a major change in management. Hope to institute yearly reviews again. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia
