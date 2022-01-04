Do Screen Printers Charge for an Initial Design?
do you don't you: Subhead here
Question:
Do you charge to do an initial design?
Yes: 50%
- Yes, artwork is chargeable. Time is money. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear, Brunswick, Ohio
- When you give it away for free, the customer does not appreciate the time, creativity, professionalism, skill, etc. They are subconsciously thinking that if it is free, it must not be a big deal. I am an adamant believer the customer has to have “skin in the game” to really value what you provide. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, Calfornia
- Most of what we print uses customer supplied art. If we need to turn it into screen print art we do charge by the hour. The first 15 minutes are free. Original art is charged by the hour. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
No: 50%
- We include our design work in our per item pricing for what we print. We operate on a pay upfront ordering system though, so no design work happens until the project has been paid for. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville Ohio
- We normally start an order, and may send artwork to the customer very low-res, so it can’t be used. We don’t do any artwork on spec. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- Not if there is a firm order associated with the purchase. Some complex images we charge for upfront regardless of the order. But, for most smaller orders we charge a $35 minimum. Many times, people say they have artwork when what they have is a picture (JPG or GIF) of what they want, so then we quote that cost to rebuild. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Justin Vu
I’m Not Giving You Free T-Shirts So You Can “Test My Printing Skills”
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
5 Screen Printers Reflect on Challenges and Opportunities from 2021
Screen Printing Magazine’s Top 10 Articles from 2021
Special Delivery
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Buzz Session1 month ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Women in Screen Printing3 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
14 Surprising Things You Can Screen Print
-
Headlines2 months ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News3 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Photo Gallery2 months ago
11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop
-
Tips and How-To4 weeks ago
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
-
Headlines1 month ago
33-Year-Old Screen Shop Finds a Local Buyer