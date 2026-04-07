Prepress & Screen Making
Douthitt CTS 52 Digital Screen Imager
The system supports 600- to 1,000-DPI output and screen-to-screen registration to 0.001 inch.
Douthitt introduces the CTS 52 Digital Screen Imager, a high-volume, wax-based computer-to-screen system that eliminates film positives by imaging directly onto screens up to 50 x 40 inches. Using phase-change, water-dispersible black wax ink, the system supports 600- to 1,000-DPI output and screen-to-screen registration to 0.001 inch. The CTS 52 images up to 107 square feet per hour, works with all direct emulsions and capillary films, and integrates with Ethernet-based 1-bit TIFF workflows.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Douthitt
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
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