DTF Ultra Inks

The inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly and have a one-year shelf life.

Experience exceptional color density, a wide color gamut, and outstanding color saturation for DTF designs that burst with life. The inks are non-toxic and environmentally friendly and have a one-year shelf life. The inks are engineered for washfastness, so your designs will endure multiple washes while maintaining their vibrant colors. They also have guaranteed printhead compatibility (with registration) that protects your valuable printing equipment.

POST CATEGORIES