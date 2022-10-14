Press Releases
DuPont Artistri DTG Inks Series E & F Debut on Amazon
They are being sold under license by Finish Line Technologies.
(PRESS RELEASE) WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont Artistri, one of the global leaders in digital inkjet inks with 30+plus years of inkjet innovation, announced the availability of its Artistri Brite direct-to-garment (DTG) inks series E and F on Amazon.com. This select ink range is now offered on the eCommerce portal for sales across the United States.
Artistri DTG E & F series inks are being sold on Amazon under license by Finish Line Technologies Inc. Finish Line is DuPont’s strategic eCommerce channel partner in North America for Artistri DTG inks on Amazon.com.
Artistri Brite E & F series water-based pigment inks are specially designed for DTG decorators and fulfillment houses who need a faster, more reliable process that provides high quality prints and repeatability. Artistri E & F pigment inks are developed for DTG digital printing on cotton or cotton rich blends for a wide variety of apparel, including t-shirts, and specialty applications and yield excellent color and wash fastness.
Making Artistri DTG inks available on the Amazon e-commerce platform will help DuPont better serve small and medium DTG printing businesses. “Printers in the US working on short print runs or customized printing jobs can now access and directly buy our high quality, genuine Artistri DTG E & F series inks through the convenience of shopping online,” says Eric Beyeler, Global Marketing Manager, DuPont Artistri Digital Inks.
Considering how buyers shop on Amazon, Artistri inks will be offered in sizes as small as 8oz.and there is no minimum order size. Professional printers in the US can buy individual inks or 4-color sets for their different sized projects or even to experiment with Artistri DTG ink solutions to capture their creativity for high quality sampling. “We see demand for small ink requirements for personalized jobs from printers who want to seize a print job opportunity without compromising on print performance. We want to address that need by making authentic Artistri® DTG inks accessible, easy to order, quickly delivered, and with online customer service in place for addressing questions,” adds Eric.Advertisement
Artistri E & F range of DTG inks are available in individual sizes of 8 oz, 32 oz and 1-gallon bottles on amazon.com. For more details, click here.
About DuPont Artistri Digital Inks
DuPont Artistri is a leading manufacturer and innovator of digital inkjet printing inks for commercial, packaging, textile, office, and home printing applications. Artistri digital inks combine DuPont’s proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations to deliver digital printing solutions to our customers world-wide. From the richest colors to custom formulations, DuPont Artistri provides high quality digital inks that enable superior color consistency and durability across production runs and over time. With a 30+ year history in inkjet technology and innovation, Artistri deliver
s an innovative portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life. Find the suitable ink for your digital printing system at artistri.dupont.com.
