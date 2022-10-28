DuPont Artistri Inks Increases Manufacturing Capacity in US

(PRESS RELEASE) WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont Artistri, a global leader in digital inkjet inks with more than 30 years of innovation, has completed acapacity increase for the manufacturing of water-based pigment inkjet inks and dispersions at its plant in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Talking about this milestone Tucker Norton, General Manager for Artistri Digital Inks at DuPont, said, “In the fast growing world of digital printing, our customers not only expect us to deliver inks with great colors and consistency, but they’re also looking for improved productivity as well as delivery flexibility and reliability. With this capacity increase we’ ll be better able to respond to customers around the world and the growing demand for pigment inkjet inks.”

John Hellige, Plant Manager at DuPont’s Fort Madison site in Iowa, recognized the project team’s efforts. “The team delivered inks capacity expansion on time by utilizing innovative technology developed by Artistri inks business’ R&D and manufacturing teams,” said Hellige. “The project was accomplished incident free, contributing to our plant’s long-standing safety record.”

“We‘re very pleased to further contribute to the printer and OEM customers’ and brands’ transition to the sustainable printing processes enabled by water-based pigment inkjet inks” said Eric Beyeler, Global Marketing Manager, Artistri Digital Inks. “Artistri inks production capacity increase is another step in DuPont’s commitment to sustainable growth of digital printing in commercial, textiles and packaging.”

About DuPont Artistri Digital Inks

DuPont Artistri is a leading manufacturer and innovator of digital inkjet printing inks for commercial, packaging, textile, office, and home printing applications. Artistri digital inks combine DuPont’s proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations to deliver digital printing solutions to our customers world-wide. From the richest colors to custom formulations, DuPont Artistri provides high quality digital inks that enable superior color consistency and durability across production runs and over time. With a 30+ year history in inkjet technology and innovation, Artistri water-based inks deliver an innovative portfolio of products to bring your colors to life. Find the suitable ink for your digital printing system at artistri.dupont.com.