Inks & Coatings

12 hours ago

Dupont DTF Digital Inks

Artistri digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers, and ink formulations for advanced digital printing. Artistri provides color consistency across production runs and over time. The line’s P1600 inks are formulated using safer-by-design principles to assess and evaluate potential health and environmental risks. The pigment ink set gives consistent, vibrant colors on a variety of fabrics.

Dupont

MANUFACTURER: Dupont
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

