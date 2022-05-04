Connect with us

Dye Sublimation Printing

IN A RECENT Brain Squad survey, most respondents said they do not offer dye sublimation printing. So, we asked Dannesh Kassamali – who has built his custom sock brand, Silky Socks, via dye sub printing – why he thinks this is. His response? Limitations, like not being able to print on cotton, having to press one piece at a time, and the need to start on a white garment. Instead of seeing these limitations as barriers, he looked at them as opportunities to innovate.

To learn about Kassamali’s 80/20 rule, how he gained 87,000-plus Instagram followers, and why dye sublimation printing is perfect for custom socks, listen to Episode 6 of the Screen Saver podcast.

