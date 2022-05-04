Tips and How-To
Dye Sublimation Printing
IN A RECENT Brain Squad survey, most respondents said they do not offer dye sublimation printing. So, we asked Dannesh Kassamali – who has built his custom sock brand, Silky Socks, via dye sub printing – why he thinks this is. His response? Limitations, like not being able to print on cotton, having to press one piece at a time, and the need to start on a white garment. Instead of seeing these limitations as barriers, he looked at them as opportunities to innovate.
To learn about Kassamali’s 80/20 rule, how he gained 87,000-plus Instagram followers, and why dye sublimation printing is perfect for custom socks, listen to Episode 6 of the Screen Saver podcast.
Watch the videos below:
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for May-June
Dye Sublimation Printing
Master Tips for Streamlining Your Production Process
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda6 days ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Headlines6 days ago
Shop Employee Flown to Hospital After Getting Trapped Under T-Shirt Printing Press
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report