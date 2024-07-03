Connect with us

Editor's Note

Editor Marcia Derryberry Joins Charlie’s Corner Podcast July 9

You’re invited to attend via Zoom at 1 PM Eastern.

19 hours ago

HEY, PRINTERS! Come hang out with me and my buddy of 40 years — Charlie Taublieb — in the Charlie’s Corner podcast July 9, 1:00 PM Eastern. We’re talkin’ all things screen printing plus a little bit of wide-format digital printing about what’s going on at both Screen Printing and Big Picture magazines. Got lots to share and Charlie and I always have a knee-slappin’ good time chatting.

The Zoom passcodes are in the graphic, but here’s the link.

Come hang with the cool kids! I’m even putting make-up on!

