Editor's Note
Editor Marcia Derryberry Joins Charlie’s Corner Podcast July 9
You’re invited to attend via Zoom at 1 PM Eastern.
HEY, PRINTERS! Come hang out with me and my buddy of 40 years — Charlie Taublieb — in the Charlie’s Corner podcast July 9, 1:00 PM Eastern. We’re talkin’ all things screen printing plus a little bit of wide-format digital printing about what’s going on at both Screen Printing and Big Picture magazines. Got lots to share and Charlie and I always have a knee-slappin’ good time chatting.
The Zoom passcodes are in the graphic, but here’s the link.
Come hang with the cool kids! I’m even putting make-up on!
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
UV DTF Printing
The Great AI Debate
Taking Color on the Road
Atlantis Headwear Celebrates Parent Company’s Entry into Ellen MacArthur Foundation Community
5 Solutions to Tame Frustrating Digital Prints
730 Printing Tour to Hit 9 US Cities This Summer
