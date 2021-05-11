Press Releases
EFI Printers Receive Type II Certification for Wallcoverings
Certification applies to company’s line of UV LED, roll-to-roll printers.
(PRESS RELEASE) FREMONT, CA – Digital inkjet, roll-to-roll, UV LED printers from Electronics For Imaging have earned a Type II certification for wallcoverings based on The Wallcovering Association W-101 and ASTM F793 standards.
Wallcoverings submitted to gain the certification were printed and tested on the 20 oz. DreamScape line of wallcovering base material from Rockaway, NJ-based Roysons. The Type II certification is an indicator for quality, safety, and durability of wallcoverings. Unlike other Type II certifications for digital inkjet printers, EFI’s new certification covers wallcoverings produced without lamination or coating.
“These certifications should assure print service providers that the product they can produce meets all of the critical regulatory aspects of a true commercial wallcovering,” says Roy Ritchie, Jr., president of DreamScape. “In addition, EFI customers who print on DreamScape base wallcoverings can enjoy increased efficiency and productivity, since they do not require the additional step of coating or lamination to reach this level of durability. DreamScape has worked closely with EFI for several years and it is easy to recommend their advanced and versatile roll-to-roll machines.”
EFI’s new Type II certification applies to EFI’s extensive portfolio of UV LED roll-to-roll printers – including the EFI Pro 32r+, the VUTEk 3r+/5r+ and D3r/D5r printers, and the new Q3r/Q5r printers. The wallcoverings were tested for durability and tear resistance; scrubbability and washability; color fastness; and Class A fire retardancy and safety, among other things
Along with the Type II certification, EFI’s digital UV LED printers also received the Class A fire rating according to The Wallcovering Association’s evaluation and ASTM E84.
“There has been a rise in popularity for wallcoverings and interior décor applications these last years, which for us is an exciting trend as we offer a wide range of products for that growing market with our roll-to-roll UV LED printers,” said Hanan Yosefi, vice president, EFI Inkjet Israel. “This certification proves once again EFI’s approach to delivering the best to the market – giving its customers the ability to produce a wide range of challenging applications with the highest print quality at the lowest cost of production.”Advertisement
For more information, visit efi.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
EFI Printers Receive Type II Certification for Wallcoverings
Bridging the Gap: Promotional Products + Apparel Decoration
InkSoft Offers Free Social Media Referral Marketing Kit
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
Screen Saver Podcast: Apparel Decoration
Screen Saver Podcast: Design
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Rising Stars Awards4 months ago
Announcing the 2020 Rising Stars Award Winners
-
Videos4 months ago
Screen Printer Pivots from In-Person Live Printing to Virtual Events
-
Headlines4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Brain Squad — and Make Your Voice Heard!
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Screen Printing2 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Best of the Business2 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: We Talk Shirty