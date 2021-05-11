EFI Printers Receive Type II Certification for Wallcoverings

(PRESS RELEASE) FREMONT, CA – Digital inkjet, roll-to-roll, UV LED printers from Electronics For Imaging have earned a Type II certification for wallcoverings based on The Wallcovering Association W-101 and ASTM F793 standards.

Wallcoverings submitted to gain the certification were printed and tested on the 20 oz. DreamScape line of wallcovering base material from Rockaway, NJ-based Roysons. The Type II certification is an indicator for quality, safety, and durability of wallcoverings. Unlike other Type II certifications for digital inkjet printers, EFI’s new certification covers wallcoverings produced without lamination or coating.

“These certifications should assure print service providers that the product they can produce meets all of the critical regulatory aspects of a true commercial wallcovering,” says Roy Ritchie, Jr., president of DreamScape. “In addition, EFI customers who print on DreamScape base wallcoverings can enjoy increased efficiency and productivity, since they do not require the additional step of coating or lamination to reach this level of durability. DreamScape has worked closely with EFI for several years and it is easy to recommend their advanced and versatile roll-to-roll machines.”

EFI’s new Type II certification applies to EFI’s extensive portfolio of UV LED roll-to-roll printers – including the EFI Pro 32r+, the VUTEk 3r+/5r+ and D3r/D5r printers, and the new Q3r/Q5r printers. The wallcoverings were tested for durability and tear resistance; scrubbability and washability; color fastness; and Class A fire retardancy and safety, among other things

Along with the Type II certification, EFI’s digital UV LED printers also received the Class A fire rating according to The Wallcovering Association’s evaluation and ASTM E84.

“There has been a rise in popularity for wallcoverings and interior décor applications these last years, which for us is an exciting trend as we offer a wide range of products for that growing market with our roll-to-roll UV LED printers,” said Hanan Yosefi, vice president, EFI Inkjet Israel. “This certification proves once again EFI’s approach to delivering the best to the market – giving its customers the ability to produce a wide range of challenging applications with the highest print quality at the lowest cost of production.”

For more information, visit efi.com.