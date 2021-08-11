Connect with us

Empire Highlights Graphics Solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry

Company replicates a nostalgic look in recent project for Wisconsin’s oldest operating tavern.
(PRESS RELEASE) ONALASKA, WI – Empire Screen Printing, a manufacturer of screen-printed products, recently demonstrated its ability to provide visual solutions for the beverage and food industry by working with Monarch Public House, Wisconsin’s oldest operating tavern.

Monarch Public House turned to Empire to design labels with the distinct vintage look of the Fountain City Brewing Company that operated on Monarch’s site from 1856 to 1965. The artists at Empire used a combination of hand-drawing and scanning to replicate century-old images into print-ready digital artwork, also incorporating required revisions to meet government regulations and include barcodes. The finished products are faithful reproductions of the original look and feel, updated for use with modern printing, brewing, promotion, and advertising processes.

Food and beverage equipment manufacturers also turn to Empire for graphical solutions that stand out visually and can endure the conditions of everyday use. Materials and printing processes are selected to withstand the high temperatures and harsh cleaning solutions in food service applications. For outdoor applications, crystal-line doming provides protection from UV light and from dents and abrasions.

Empire has an assortment of in-house stock materials and adhesives that can be combined to meet most customers’ requirements. When presented with a new material combination, the company’s R&D staff performs testing to ensure durability, ink adhesion, and product performance meet the customer’s needs. Also, Empire’s library of custom color builds are stored using its QColor Color Management System to enable consistent spot color reproduction.

For more information on Empire Screen Printing’s technology for the food and beverage industry, visit empirescreen.com.

