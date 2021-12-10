Empire Screen Printing RTR Press

Engineered for industrial decal and OEM markets.

Empire Screen Printing has announced the Roll-to-Roll Screen Press engineered for industrial decal and OEM markets. The 36 x 18-in. press features a patent-pending registration platform and camera registration system with automated re-registration, automated chase, vacuum function, standardized setup process, UV LED ink curing technology, waste reduction measures, and more. The screen-printing press is compatible with substrates including polycarbonate, polyester, vinyl, BOPP, and paper up to 0.03 in. thick for imaging outdoor-durable prints.

