Ending the Year on a High Note

ISN’T IT FUNNY HOW, the older you get, the faster time goes by? I remember my school years — 12 years that seemed to drag on as the months lingered and we all waited for summer break. But now, it seems January turns into December at the drop of a hat.

Having said that, I cannot believe it already has been a year since I started as editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine. Admittedly, it was a very welcome challenge, having been an editor on the textile and apparel printing side of things for nearly four decades. I jumped into this awesome position just two weeks before Christmas, needing to produce this magazine along with our sister publication Big Picture in a matter of weeks. Several important and huge shows were coming up, so yes, I ventured into this with a little trepidation but it’s in my wheelhouse. And learning the industrial side of printing has been more than interesting.

Kicking the year off with the Long Beach Impressions Expo in mid-January, I had the opportunity to open my brain and scour the show floor in search of any information I could gather that’s new about this exciting industry. I was thrilled to see old pals and meet so many new people in the printing arena. Manufacturers and suppliers welcomed me into their booths ready to show me the latest and greatest in equipment technology, supplies, and blank apparel. As always, I was a sponge.

I met many new product experts, who took time out of their busy sales time at the show to share information with me on new equipment, software, inks, and workflow systems. Many have since become contributing writers (and friends!) to this incredible publication and have great ideas and topics at the ready to share with you next year.

So, thank you all for your patience with me as I’ve been reconnecting with folks in this innovative and ever-changing industry, and will continue to. Meeting screen printers always has been one of my favorite parts of this job. Please email me if you’ve got a cool, unique story you’d like to share with our audience.

