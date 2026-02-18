Episode 30 – A Look Back, a Look Forward, and a Closer Look at Printing on 3 Dimensional Objects ‘Print 2 Part’

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Or listen on your favorite podcasting platform with our RSS link.

IN EPISODE 30, ANDY takes stock of the changes that have happened since he started writing for Screenprinting Magazine 32 years ago, and the demise of the once mighty printing industry worldwide. The changes at the Magazine reflect this, but with the switch to digital, it’s the opportunities we need to look at, not the demise of certain types of printing and media. One thing that hasn’t changed – the need for skilled screenprinters to continuously adapt their particular abilities and amazing process to an evolving world of manufacturing that not only relies on it to label and decorate 3 dimensional parts, but helps rebuild North American manufacturing capabilities in the 21st century. Print that part!

All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the January/February 2026 digital edition of Screen Printing.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

Advertisement