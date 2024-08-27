Epson Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Year in Renowned PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Awards

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ALAMITOS, CA – Epson announced it earned three prestigious PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Awards. This year marks a 10-year recognition streak for the SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation printer, and a three-year winning streak for the SureColor F6470H. The Pinnacle Awards are the industry’s largest, most respected awards competition for print-related technology and products, awarding those that improve or advance the industry with exceptional contributions in quality, capability and productivity. The following Epson professional printing solutions were recipients and can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery and at Epson’s booth, #SL8101, at PRINTING United in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Sept. 10-12.

SureColor P20570 – Roll-to-Roll Aqueous (Under 80 inches)

– Roll-to-Roll Aqueous (Under 80 inches) SureColor F11070 – Roll-to-Roll Dye-Sublimation on Textile ($50-100k)

– Roll-to-Roll Dye-Sublimation on Textile ($50-100k) SureColor F6470H – Roll-to-Roll Dye-Sublimation on Metal

“Our SureColor solutions are designed with customer needs and industry trends in mind, featuring intuitive functions for high-quality output and efficient workflow,” said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “We are honored by the Pinnacle awards we’ve received over the past decade, highlighting our dedication to the industry and our customers.”

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2024. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies. Output devices are judged based on reports generated by measuring color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications.

“This competition stands out as the only one that reports on the percentage of Adobe RGB coverage a printer can reach,” said Dawn Nye, program manager for Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. “The level of competition was so intense this year that some categories were determined by fractions of a point. These prestigious awards showcase the best of the best in commercial hardware. Congratulations to Epson on its three wins this year, marking an impressive decade of consecutive victories.”

About the Epson Winning Products

SureColor P20570 – Designed to support high-volume print makers, the 64-inch fine art printer features a refined design supporting a 12-channel PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead coupled with UltraChrome PRO12 ink, including Orange, Green and Violet to deliver the widest color gamut in its class,1 incredible black density and industry-leading print permanence.2 Delivering exhibition-quality prints at speeds of 200 ft2/hr3, it offers extensive media support and touts a 1.6L4 ink pack system that eliminates the need for frequent cartridge changes for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

SureColor F11070 – Engineered to achieve industrial reliability and round-the-clock productivity for high-volume print shops, the 76-inch dye-sublimation printer features four 4.7-inch user-replaceable PrecisionCore TFP printheads to deliver roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,700 ft2/hr.3 Designed with versatility in mind, it reliably produces astounding-quality textiles, apparel and more using vibrant UltraChrome DS ink technology. Featuring a hot swappable ink delivery system with high-capacity replaceable ink packs that holds up to 20L4 of ink per color, and an optional large roll media unwinder, it ensures long print runs with minimal user intervention.

SureColor F6470H – Winning for the third year in a row, the high-performance 44-inch dye-sublimation printer generates fast output for quickly and efficiently producing high-quality transfer images. Touting a PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead and integrated ink pack system utilizing UltraChrome DS ink packs, it consistently produces rich color saturation and contrast. With unparalleled 6-color output at speeds up to 400 ft2/hr., 3 it supports multiple ink configurations – CMYK plus either Light Cyan/Light Magenta, Fluorescent Pink/Fluorescent Yellow, or Orange/Violet – to meet various color and branding needs.

For additional information on Epson’s award-winning large format printers, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

