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Epson Surecolor G9070 Wide-Format DTFilm Printer

Epson Surecolor G9070 Wide-Format Dtfilm Printer

Designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.

Epson introduced the SureColor G9070, the first expansion of its SureColor G-Series wide-format DTFilm printer line. The 64-inch printer delivers speeds up to 350 square feet per hour, twin-roll printing, and automated maintenance for continuous production. Featuring PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead technology and UltraChrome DF inks, the G9070 is designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.

Epson

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MANUFACTURER: Epson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

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