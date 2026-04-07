Digital Printing
Epson Surecolor G9070 Wide-Format Dtfilm Printer
Designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.
Epson introduced the SureColor G9070, the first expansion of its SureColor G-Series wide-format DTFilm printer line. The 64-inch printer delivers speeds up to 350 square feet per hour, twin-roll printing, and automated maintenance for continuous production. Featuring PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead technology and UltraChrome DF inks, the G9070 is designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Epson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Most Popular
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Toolkit: 9 Areas Where Screen Printers Can Think Differently
-
Case Studies2 months ago
22 Useful Tips From Screen Printing Case Studies
-
Andy MacDougall2 months ago
Part 2 Print or Print 2 Part?
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Getting Things Done
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Problem Solving
-
Tips and How-To2 months ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Improvement
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy2 months ago
Episode 30 – A Look Back, a Look Forward, and a Closer Look at Printing on 3 Dimensional Objects ‘Print 2 Part’
-
Tips and How-To1 month ago
The Alternative Manager’s Guide to Influencing Your Team