Epson UV Flatbed Desktop Printer

The SureColor V1070 is designed to bring the power of UV printing to small businesses.

At less than half the cost of comparable desktop flatbed UV printers, the new A4 desktop printer is easy to use and maintain. It features a compact, space-saving design and prints high-quality output on a variety of materials. Ideal for entry-level, at-home users, e-commerce businesses, maker markets, sign shops, promotional good manufacturers, and retail/kiosk businesses, the SureColor V1070 prints on materials such as wood and acrylic and directly on a large range of promotional materials such as keychains, golf balls, pens, and signage.

Featuring 6-color UltraChrome® UV Ink, the printer delivers stunningly bright, colorful and textured prints with low graininess and smooth gradations on a variety of media, including photographic images printed directly on acrylic. White ink delivers opacity on clear or dark substrates, and eye-catching Gloss or Matte Varnish ink offers finishes, textures and other embellishments. A user-friendly design offers simple operation and easy maintenance, ideal for even first-time UV printer users.

