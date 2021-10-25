News
Equipment from Apparel Decoration Company Goes Up for Sale
Machines and other assets available for bulk purchase.
The equipment assets of Gate New York – formerly a major drop-ship location for garment distributors in the Northeast – are now up for sale.
The sales are being conducted by Tiger Capital Group on its Sold Tiger online marketplace.
“It’s important to note that this is not an auction,” John Coelho, a senior director with Tiger Commercial & Industrial, said in a release. “The assets on offer here are available in a negotiated sale. They may well go to a single motivated buyer, but Tiger Group will entertain offers for the purchase of large groupings of significant assets as well.”
Available via private-treaty transaction are an array of:
- Screen-printing machines, flash cures, dryers, folders, and accessories by the likes of MHM, Dane, M&R, Hix Interchange, NEDCO, and OYO
- Embroidery machines and accessories from Barudan and Hashima
- Direct-to-garment printing and pre-treatment equipment by Brother and Schulze
- Heat-transfer presses by Stahls and Brother
- A Roland printer/cutter; and
- Various material-handling and plant-support assets, including a Linde forklift truck; battery-powered order picker with battery and charger; pallet racking; several compressors, as well as pallet jacks, dollies, carts, heat sealers, conveyers, and more.
Established in 1996, full-service contract decoration company Gate NY discontinued its operations following the death of its founder. Gate NY decorated more than 1.5 million garments a year for major distributors like S&S Activewear, SanMar, and Alpha Broder. It was also an authorized decorator for North Face, Under Armour, and Puma.
Inspection of the assets is available by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected].
