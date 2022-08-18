Press Releases
Equipment Zone Adds New Dates for DTG & DTF Training Camp
One-day event blends classroom instruction and hands-on learning.
(PRESS RELEASE) Equipment Zone announced it is adding two new dates and one new location for the DTG & DTF Training Camp event.
“After the first training camp sold out and based on attendee feedback, we knew we had the right formula. It’s an engaging, hands-on approach to teaching new business owners how to become successful DTG & DTF printers” explains Jay Busselle, VP of Sales & Marketing for Equipment Zone. Attendees see everything from start to finish. Following classroom instructions, all attendees are encouraged to complete the process themselves with the guidance of the support staff.
The new dates and locations are as follows:
- Friday, September 9 from 9AM – 4PM in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- Friday, September 23 from 9AM – 4PM in Tempe, Arizona
This is a one day, in-person, live training event. The core purpose is to create a fun atmosphere where you can learn and experience the following:
- See the F2100 & F3070 DTG Printers (F3070 in NJ only)
- Learn the difference between DTG & DTF printing
- See how to prepare a design in Garment Creator software
- See samples and find out why DTF make so much sense
- How to print and apply DTF transfers
The DTG & DTF Training Camp is $149 for the first attendee and $99 for each additional attendee from the same company. Each training event size is limited to only 18 students!
For more details and access to registration visit here.
