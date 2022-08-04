Connect with us

Press Releases

Equipment Zone Adds Terry Combs’ Screen Printing Course

The two-day, hands-on class will position students to start their own business.
mm

Published

10 mins ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) Equipment Zone announces it will host Terry Combs’ ultimate screen printing business course in Equipment Zone’s Solution Center in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Terry Combs has over 40 years in the screen printing trenches. He’s printing hundreds of thousands of garments and training thousands of students. This is the one and only class to offer you the definitive “how to start a screen printing business” package.

This two-day hands on screen printing class will start from the very beginning “what is a screen” and end with you pulling the squeegee and printing a full color simulated process image on a black T-shirt. This professional, hands on training will include:

Degreasing and preparing screens

  • Coating screens with emulsion
  • Setting up multi-color jobs
  • Printing with specialty inks
  • Finding customers and marketing your business
  • Day-to-day business operations

According to Terry, “When you leave this class; you’ll be ready to start your business!”

Terry Comb’s Complete Screen Printing Business Course is $450 for the first attendee and discounts for each additional attendee from the same company. Event size is limited to 18 students. The next session will start on September 10-11, 2022.

Advertisement

For more details and access to registration visit here.

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular