Equipment Zone Adds Terry Combs’ Screen Printing Course

(PRESS RELEASE) Equipment Zone announces it will host Terry Combs’ ultimate screen printing business course in Equipment Zone’s Solution Center in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Terry Combs has over 40 years in the screen printing trenches. He’s printing hundreds of thousands of garments and training thousands of students. This is the one and only class to offer you the definitive “how to start a screen printing business” package.

This two-day hands on screen printing class will start from the very beginning “what is a screen” and end with you pulling the squeegee and printing a full color simulated process image on a black T-shirt. This professional, hands on training will include:

Degreasing and preparing screens

Coating screens with emulsion

Setting up multi-color jobs

Printing with specialty inks

Finding customers and marketing your business

Day-to-day business operations

According to Terry, “When you leave this class; you’ll be ready to start your business!”

Terry Comb’s Complete Screen Printing Business Course is $450 for the first attendee and discounts for each additional attendee from the same company. Event size is limited to 18 students. The next session will start on September 10-11, 2022.

For more details and access to registration visit here.