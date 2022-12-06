Equipment Zone Hosts It’s 4th DTG & DTF Training Academy

(PRESS RELEASE) This is a virtual event; 100% online and free. Registration is required.

Tuesday, December 13th at 1:00 – 3:00 PM EST.

The purpose of the DTG & DTF Training Academy is to instill confidence in inkjet technology, specifically the DTG & DTF processes. Equipment Zone and special guest presenters will share ideas and teach attendees some of the critical steps required to be a successful apparel decorator. This DTG & DTF training event is for business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators in the Decorated Apparel Industry.

Jay Busselle & Terry Combs will interview these industry leaders, product experts and business owners:

Adrienne Palmer: Screen Printing Magazine

Jason Murphy: SanMar

Jenna Sackett: Stahls’

Matt Rhome: Epson America

Milissa Gibson: Lane Seven Apparel

Scott Petiet: Vastex International

Tim Check: Epson America

Tom Rauen: 1-800-Tshirts & ShirtLab

For more details and registration visit here.