Connect with us

Press Releases

Equipment Zone Hosts It’s 4th DTG & DTF Training Academy

This DTG & DTF training event is for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in the Decorated Apparel Industry.
mm

Published

11 hours ago

on

Equipment Zone Hosts It&#8217;s 4th DTG &#038; DTF Training Academy

(PRESS RELEASE) This is a virtual event; 100% online and free. Registration is required.

Tuesday, December 13th at 1:00 – 3:00 PM EST.

The purpose of the DTG & DTF Training Academy is to instill confidence in inkjet technology, specifically the DTG & DTF processes. Equipment Zone and special guest presenters will share ideas and teach attendees some of the critical steps required to be a successful apparel decorator. This DTG & DTF training event is for business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators in the Decorated Apparel Industry.

Jay Busselle & Terry Combs will interview these industry leaders, product experts and business owners:

  • Adrienne Palmer: Screen Printing Magazine
  • Jason Murphy: SanMar
  • Jenna Sackett: Stahls’
  • Matt Rhome: Epson America
  • Milissa Gibson: Lane Seven Apparel
  • Scott Petiet: Vastex International
  • Tim Check: Epson America
  • Tom Rauen: 1-800-Tshirts & ShirtLab

For more details and registration visit here.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular