Equipment Zone to Hold New DTG Training Event

(PRESS RELEASE) FRANKLIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY – This is both an in-person event for those who want to visit the Equipment Zone Solution Center in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, as well as a virtual event for those who cannot travel to New Jersey.

Open House & Virtual Event

Thursday, November 11th – 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

According to Terry Combs, “We have a lot of exciting updates to share for current and future owners of the Epson F2100 & F3070 DTG printers. Because of the pandemic, many businesses and consumers were forced to embrace ecommerce. This DTG technology has allowed business owners to print, personalize and ship apparel at a rate we’ve never seen before.”

Geoff Baxter will be one of the hosts for the onsite event at the Solution Center in New Jersey. Geoff shared, “We want screen printers and business owners to see the print quality, print speed and ease-of-use with the Epson F3070 DTG printer for themselves. I’m convinced this printer is still the best value proposition in the current DTG market and it’s only getting better with new software, EZ RIP Pro!”

Whether you are watching online or visiting in-person, here is what you will see and learn:

Live demonstrations of the Epson F2100 & F3070 DTG printers and workflow

EZ RIP Pro – the new RIP software designed to save money on ink and achieve brighter color output. See side by side comparisons to Garment Creator.

DTF – Create DTF (Direct-to-Film) transfers using your F2100 DTG printer and ink. These transfers are perfect for polyester products. See the entire process.

EZ WORKFLOW Pro – An overview of the exclusive automated barcode workflow system for large volume production

Interviews with Special Guests and Industry Experts

All in-person attendees will receive sample kits. The first 50 guests to register online will receive a DTF sample tote bag and shirt with additional DTF transfers to apply on your own.

FALL in Love ONLINE (register and watch from your computer): us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register.

FALL in Love IN PERSON (register to attend the event in New Jersey): https://www.equipmentzone.com/open-house/fall-in-love-with-dtg-printing

For more information and training topics, please visit our website: equipmentzone.com/open-house. Or email Jay Busselle at: [email protected].