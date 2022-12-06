Equipment Zone to Host Fourth DTG & DTF Training Academy

(PRESS RELEASE) FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ — Equipment Zone will host its fourth DTG & DTF Training Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 1-3 p.m. EST. The event is 100 percent online and is free to attend.

The purpose of the DTG & DTF Training Academy is to instill confidence in inkjet technology, specifically the DTG & DTF processes. Equipment Zone and special guest presenters will share ideas and teach attendees some of the critical steps required to be a successful apparel decorator. This DTG & DTF training event is for business owners, entrepreneurs and innovators in the Decorated Apparel Industry.

Jay Busselle & Terry Combs will interview these industry leaders, product experts and business owners:

Adrienne Palmer: Screen Printing Magazine

Jason Murphy: SanMar

Jenna Sackett: Stahls’

Matt Rhome: Epson America

Milissa Gibson: Lane Seven Apparel

Scott Petiet: Vastex International

Tim Check: Epson America

Tom Rauen: 1-800-Tshirts & ShirtLab

Registration is required. For more information, visit equipmentzone.com/dtg-academy/virtual.