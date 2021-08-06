ESMA Launches New Conference for Specialty Printing Community

(PRESS RELEASE) NEUSS/DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – ESMA, the European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association, has launched a new event for the screen and digital printing industries. The first edition of the Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference is scheduled for Nov. 23-24, 2021 in Neuss/Düsseldorf, Germany.

“The goal of Industrial Print Integration is to introduce industry partners to a world of new manufacturing possibilities,” says Peter Buttiens, CEO of ESMA. “We want to show the adaptability of a number of print processes from large to small, from ultra-precision to high speed, from volume production to customization and mass customization.”

IPI will bring together experts from all industrial print technologies to consult on the pressing issues in today’s marketplace and provide tips on new developments, allowing manufacturers to compare strengths and identify best practices.

The two-day, multi-track conference will offer educational opportunities for different expertise levels and will aim to connect innovators, suppliers, integrators, and brands. A tabletop exhibition will also be held.

Several dozen companies have confirmed interest in presenting their latest technologies and solutions at IPI 2021. For tabletop booking, contact [email protected]

Event Details

Advertisement

Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference

Date: Nov., 23-24 2021

Place: Dorint Kongresshotel Düsseldorf-Neuss

Contact: ESMA, +32 16 89 43 53, [email protected]