Connect with us

Press Releases

ESMA Launches New Conference for Specialty Printing Community

Industrial Print Integration conference scheduled for Nov. 23-24 in Germany.
mm

Published

4 seconds ago

on

ESMA Launches New Conference for Specialty Printing Community

(PRESS RELEASE) NEUSS/DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – ESMA, the European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association, has launched a new event for the screen and digital printing industries. The first edition of the Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference is scheduled for Nov. 23-24, 2021 in Neuss/Düsseldorf, Germany.

“The goal of Industrial Print Integration is to introduce industry partners to a world of new manufacturing possibilities,” says Peter Buttiens, CEO of ESMA. “We want to show the adaptability of a number of print processes from large to small, from ultra-precision to high speed, from volume production to customization and mass customization.”

IPI will bring together experts from all industrial print technologies to consult on the pressing issues in today’s marketplace and provide tips on new developments, allowing manufacturers to compare strengths and identify best practices.

The two-day, multi-track conference will offer educational opportunities for different expertise levels and will aim to connect innovators, suppliers, integrators, and brands. A tabletop exhibition will also be held.

Several dozen companies have confirmed interest in presenting their latest technologies and solutions at IPI 2021. For tabletop booking, contact [email protected]

Event Details

Advertisement

Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference
Date: Nov., 23-24 2021
Place: Dorint Kongresshotel Düsseldorf-Neuss
Contact: ESMA, +32 16 89 43 53, [email protected]

SUBMITTING PRESS RELEASES
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular