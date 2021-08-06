Press Releases
ESMA Launches New Conference for Specialty Printing Community
Industrial Print Integration conference scheduled for Nov. 23-24 in Germany.
(PRESS RELEASE) NEUSS/DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – ESMA, the European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association, has launched a new event for the screen and digital printing industries. The first edition of the Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference is scheduled for Nov. 23-24, 2021 in Neuss/Düsseldorf, Germany.
“The goal of Industrial Print Integration is to introduce industry partners to a world of new manufacturing possibilities,” says Peter Buttiens, CEO of ESMA. “We want to show the adaptability of a number of print processes from large to small, from ultra-precision to high speed, from volume production to customization and mass customization.”
IPI will bring together experts from all industrial print technologies to consult on the pressing issues in today’s marketplace and provide tips on new developments, allowing manufacturers to compare strengths and identify best practices.
The two-day, multi-track conference will offer educational opportunities for different expertise levels and will aim to connect innovators, suppliers, integrators, and brands. A tabletop exhibition will also be held.
Several dozen companies have confirmed interest in presenting their latest technologies and solutions at IPI 2021. For tabletop booking, contact [email protected]
Event DetailsAdvertisement
Industrial Print Integration (IPI) conference
Date: Nov., 23-24 2021
Place: Dorint Kongresshotel Düsseldorf-Neuss
Contact: ESMA, +32 16 89 43 53, [email protected]
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
ESMA Launches New Conference for Specialty Printing Community
Jodi Taylor
Tracey Johnston-Aldworth
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Photo Gallery2 days ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
-
Case Studies2 months ago
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry
-
Tips and How-To3 months ago
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
-
Videos4 months ago
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
-
Business & Industry1 month ago
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool