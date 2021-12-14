Press Releases
ESMA Reschedules Industrial Print Integration Conference
Event will now take place May 17-18, 2022.
(PRESS RELEASE) TIELT-WINGE, BELGIUM – The first edition of the Industrial Print Integration conference has been re-scheduled to May 17-18, 2022. Next year, the European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association (ESMA) will return to physical industry meetings by organizing own educational events, as well as coordinating member pavilions at major trade fairs. The below overview presents the most important dates.
ESMA General Assembly
March 18, 2022, Paris
All ESMA members are welcome to join the networking dinner with the local print industry on the 17th and the General Assembly on the 18th of March in Marriott Opera Ambassador Hotel in Paris.
ESMA Academy
Starting in March 2022, locations in Germany
The successful training on piezo inkjet technology will return with practical sessions to the laboratories of Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation in Stuttgart. Moreover, the recently launched course about digital textile printing will find its continuation at the facilities of DITF Denkendorf. We will also launch a brand new course dedicated to functional screen printing. Exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
Industrial Digital Printing, esma.com/academy
Digital Printing on Textiles, esma.com/academy-tex
Industrial Print Integration
May 17-18, 2022, Düsseldorf-Neuss
The premiere of the new big ESMA event for screen, inkjet and other printing processes in various industrial applications has been moved to May 2022. The conference will introduce industry partners to a world of new manufacturing possibilities.
ipi-conference.com
FESPA Global Print Expo
May 31 – June 3, Berlin
Europe’s major specialty and wide format print exhibition will feature an ESMA member pavilion in the hall dedicated to industrial print technology.
fespaglobalprintexpo.com
Glasstec
September 20-23, Düsseldorf
World’s leading trade fair for glass manufacturing, processing and ﬁnishing with ESMA member pavilion in hall 12 to showcase the latest advances in screen and digital glass decoration technologies.
glasstec-online.com
K
October 19-26, Düsseldorf
The world’s no. 1 trade fair for plastics and rubber will include ESMA pavilion with members providing solutions for plastic decoration.
k-online.com
Looking beyond 2022, the GlassPrint conference has been ultimately moved to April 25-26, 2023.
Save the above dates and make sure to subscribe to event-specific mailings and receive all updates which are relevant to your business and research. Let us meet in person in 2022!
