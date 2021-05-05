Industrial Printing
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Intended for high-functioning shops that produce 25 or more screens per day.
Exile Technologies has introduced the Spyder III computer-to-screen (CTS) system, which is intended for high-functioning shops that produce 25 or more screens per day, according to the company. The system features dual print settings (900 dpi for textile screen printing and 1200 dpi for industrial screen printing); the ability to print stencils directly onto the coated screen; bi-directional printing that creates an image in less than a minute; and imaging speed of 1.7 sq ft/min.
MANUFACTURER: Exile Technologies
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
