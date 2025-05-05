Press Releases
Fabric Launches Core Groups to Help Print Shop Owners Build Profitable, Sustainable Businesses
The new vetted membership community connects progressive print shop owners with coaching, accountability, and peer support to drive growth and success.
(PRESS RELEASE) Fabric is a vetted membership community for progressive print shop owners, founded by Bruce Ackerman (Printavo), Steven Farag (Campus Ink), and Kevin Baumgart (Sales Ink). Fabric was created to fill a gap in the decorated apparel industry by providing support, coaching, and guidance to help businesses grow and thrive. In March, Fabric launched its first set of core groups for shop owners.
These three groups, each consisting of 7 to 10 members, meet monthly with an executive coach/facilitator. During these meetings, the facilitator drives accountability, supports goal setting, and fosters positive conversations. Growing a profitable print shop is challenging. The journey involves tough decisions and often leaves owners feeling isolated and drained. Participating in a core group of industry peers creates accountability and helps owners gain clarity, support, and direction.
Fabric now is accepting applications for its second cohort, launching in July. To vet print shop owners in non-competing geographies, groups are carefully curated through a short application and interview process.
“We are creating a space where the business owner can become financially secure and be in full control of their time,” says Bruce Ackerman, co-founder of Fabric. “This doesn’t happen in
many shops today.”
Steven Farag, co-founder of Fabric, adds, “I’m confident that if the shops take their core group seriously, they will move into a realm of peak business ownership.”
To learn more and apply, visit fabric.ink.Advertisement
