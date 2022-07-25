Headlines
Failing T-Shirt Company Becomes a $40 Million Business
Two college kids bought the company for $16,000, and the rest is history.
Fresh Prints (New York) is a custom apparel powerhouse, but just 10 years ago, it was on the verge of failure.
The comeback started soon after Josh Arbit and Jacob Goodman, two college students from Washington University in St. Louis, acquired the struggling outfit for $16,000, Entrepreneur magazine writes.
They were immediately scammed by a customer for $8000, the article says, and also owed $25,000 for licensing royalties that Fresh Prints’ founders didn’t tell them about. “We didn’t know what due diligence was. And we were like, ‘Oh, are we going to have to shut this thing down right away?'” Goodman says.
They solved those issues, however, and today the company has 290 full-time employees with annual revenue of $40 million. In their interview with the outlet, Arbit and Goodman shared their five keys to achieving the turnaround.
Read more at Entrepreneur.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
