True Tales

Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind

Celebrity encounter quickly takes a funky turn.
Published

2 mins ago

on

Roses Really Smell Like…

We once printed for a very famous hip hop artist in Atlanta. We didn’t expect for him to come with his management to pick up the order. Upon their arrival, he immediately asked for our restroom. His experience in the restroom must have been pretty epic because the entire office was filled with an overwhelming smell. Something definitely didn’t agree with him that day. For the rest of that summer, we would jokingly use his name as a verb when describing the level in which we were about to use the restroom. Scott Garnett, King Screen, Roanoke, Virginia

