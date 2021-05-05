Media & Substrates
Fastpens Antibacterial Pens
The pens feature a 50 x 6-mm digitally printable area for logos or graphics.
Fastpens has released Antibacterial Pens engineered to inhibit the growth of bacteria with 99.99% protection, the company reports. The pens feature a 50 x 6-mm digitally printable area for logos or graphics. Available in six pen colors: black, red, green, orange, purple, and blue; the ink color is black.
MANUFACTURER: Fastpens
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
