Connect with us

Media & Substrates

mm

Published

50 mins ago

on

Fastpens Antibacterial Pens

Fastpens Antibacterial Pens

The pens feature a 50 x 6-mm digitally printable area for logos or graphics.

Fastpens has released Antibacterial Pens engineered to inhibit the growth of bacteria with 99.99% protection, the company reports. The pens feature a 50 x 6-mm digitally printable area for logos or graphics. Available in six pen colors: black, red, green, orange, purple, and blue; the ink color is black.

Fastpens

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Fastpens
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)

Most Popular