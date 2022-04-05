FESPA Adds New Content to Global Print Expo 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) MESSE BERLIN, GERMANY – Visitors to FESPA Global Print 2022 are set for an inspiration and education boost with the launch of two new content-led features: Sustainability Spotlight and the Associations Pavilion.

Spotlight on Sustainability

To enable speciality printers to make more sustainable and environmentally conscious choices for their business, FESPA will introduce its Sustainability Spotlight feature. Located in Hall 25 Stand C50, visitors can join presentations from several industry experts providing useful, informative and actionable advice around environmental best practice. Graphics producers and textile printers can also view a wide range of material samples on display and learn how to produce innovative but sustainable finished products that their customers will value. The headline sponsor for the feature is HP and the stand will be recyclable and reusable, made using products from Reboard Technology.

During the event, industry experts will be hosting a series of highly informative talks on subjects including: Sustainable materials to use for graphics and textile applications; How to reduce energy consumption; Carbon footprint facilities and benchmarking; How to make supply chains more transparent; and How print professionals can avoid greenwashing.

Commenting on the launch of FESPA’s new Sustainability Spotlight, Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo comments: “Building a successful and profitable business is every entrepreneur’s number one goal, but the print community has an obligation to sustainability too, and this is becoming a priority for print buyers. Becoming sustainable means understanding the whole operation and the opportunities and risks that need to be addressed, now and in the future. Our goal with the launch of Sustainability Spotlight is to inform the print community of the different options open to them as they progress along the path towards sustainable operations. We want to show print businesses how to meet changing customer demands, increase productivity and profitability, while making meaningful improvements to their supply chain and efforts to decarbonise.”

Celebrating Talent – FESPA’s Associations Pavilion

This year’s event also sees the launch of the Associations Pavilion, celebrating the talent of FESPA’s international member community. The Pavilion gives members of FESPA’s worldwide network of Associations the opportunity to showcase their talent through samples of their screen- and digitally-printed work. Visitors to the South Entrance of the Messe Berlin are set to be inspired and learn how the diverse applications were printed and finished by members from 16 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Mexico and South Africa.

Printeriors Immerses FESPA in Nature

Back by popular demand, Printeriors will return to Berlin to connect brand owners, designers and architects with PSPs and manufacturers as they explore the latest trends in décor and design. Also located in the Messe’s South Entrance, the showcase will bring illustrations to life across a range of textiles, wallcoverings, furnishings, flooring, fine art, lighting and accessories.

Once again, FESPA has collaborated with illustrator Jasper Goodall whose work is being curated and developed through design, manufacturing and onto finished products by FESPA Textile Ambassador Debbie McKeegan.

Highlighting the multiple opportunities for printers in the world of interior and exterior décor, visitors will be immersed in an interactive world of flora and freshness of the natural world as they move through a collection of seven themes: Tropical Verdure; Nature’s Canopy; Opulent Lux; Aqua Mist; Surface Micro; Organic Flora; and Cacti Geos.

Get Wrapped Up in the Action with the Return of ‘Wrap Masters’

The popular, high-octane World Wrap Masters is also back this year, in association with 3M as vinyl partner and HP as print partner. As in previous years, participants will be tasked with wrapping cars as well as surprise objects in a series of timed battles where they will then be judged by a panel of past Wrap Masters winners and experts.

As many as 36 European wrappers will compete in the regional competition on the first two days of the competition. In the event’s biggest-ever final to date, 12 successful semi-finalists will then go head-to-head to compete for the title of Wrap Master 2022.

Michael Ryan concludes: “With new content streams and enthusiastic participation from our partners and Association members, FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 will be a must-attend event for the print community. Print professionals stand to gain so much by investing in time away from their day-to-day operations to boost their knowledge, network with peers and be inspired by other people’s creativity. With brand-new content streams, visitors will leave FESPA brimming with innovative ideas, fresh insights and valuable contacts, primed to make positive changes and enhance their offering.”

For more information on FESPA’s event features, visit here.

To find out more about FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 and to register to attend, visit here. Visitors receive a €30 discount on the cost of their entry ticket by using code FESM213.

