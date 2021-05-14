FESPA “Coffee Break” Webinars Set to Return

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – FESPA has announced the return of its “Coffee Break” webinars, hosted by Graeme Richardson-Locke, the group’s head of associations and technical lead.

This second series will offer the opportunity for printers to hear from industry experts on four main topics: process control, sustainability, color management, and automation.

The second series has been launched in response to the positive responses from attendees of the first eight webinars which took place from October 2020 to March 2021. The episodes attracted 1,085 attendees in total, from 130 countries, over 75 percent of whom submitted positive feedback.

In the first webinar of the new series, taking place on Tuesday May 18 at 11 a.m. BST, Graeme will be joined by FESPA’s color expert and owner of The Missing Horse Consultancy, Paul Sherfield, as well as Craig Dennis, reprographics specialist and founder of the Colour Den. In the episode, the experts will discuss customer satisfaction and how printers can meet and exceed expectations. They’ll consider how printers can be successful in ensuring consistency, clarity and measurement, and highlight the importance of color management workflows.

For more information on the first webinar and to register to attend the live session, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1016208965912/WN_2IPyl8HzTkyhH_o_OAuOLQ.

On Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. BST, the second webinar will focus on the print industry standards, available certifications and why they’re valuable. Graeme will be once again joined by Paul Sherfield, as well as Laurel Brunner, managing director of prepress and publishing consultancy Digital Dots. They will offer advice on how printers can implement best practice processes to meet industry standards and deliver premium quality products and services.

“FESPA’s Coffee Break webinars are centered around FESPA’s core purpose – to educate, inspire, connect and expand the specialty print community, and we’re encouraged by the positive feedback from delegates on the webinars’ role in enabling printers to make business decisions that will fuel their future growth,” says Robinson-Locke. “We’re excited to be returning with a new series as we continue to focus on supporting the specialty print community. In the upcoming episodes, we’ll be delving deeper into process control, sustainability, automation, and color management, and we’re thrilled to be joined by highly knowledgeable industry experts to help us to do that.”

As before, the webinars will be free to attend and will share advice and knowledge, as well as give attendees the opportunity to ask questions to the experts. Subsequent webinars will take place every two weeks. More information on the upcoming episodes will be made available at: https://www.fespa.com/en/news-media/coffee-break.

To watch the recordings of the webinars in the first series, go here.