Press Releases
FESPA.com Content Now Available in 36 Languages
Machine-translation initiative increases global access to educational content.
(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK — Following a program to localize content on FESPA.com, specialty printers can now access information on the main FESPA website in all the languages spoken by the organization’s 37 national associations.
The initiative has used machine translation software to make the last six months of online content more accessible to FESPA’s global community.
CEO Neil Felton explains: “FESPA serves a global community, and while we have always aimed to offer our core content in English, German, and Spanish, it would previously have been cost-prohibitive to translate all content into all the full range of languages spoken by our members. This machine-learning approach to localization, while not perfect, should help many more printers to make extensive use of our expert content, whatever their spoken language.”
Local editing teams at each of FESPA’s national associations will work to refine technical translations to improve accuracy and readability over time, and all new content will immediately be available in all languages.
The localized versions of the website are accessible using the drop-down menu on the website landing page. In addition to English, German, and Spanish, new options include: Afrikaans, Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Nepali, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Sinhala, Slovak, Swedish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Urdu.
Felton adds: "FESPA.com already attracts 73,000 page views every month, and we curate the site to provide a valuable source of information, education, and inspiration for specialty printers, with a broad range of content from our own experts and external contributors. With this investment, we aim to extend FESPA's educational value to more printers all over the world, and make FESPA.com a favorite online meeting point for our global print 'family,' just as our live events bring us together in the real world."
