FESPA Confirms 2023 and 2024 Expo Schedules

Dates set for Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo.
18 hours ago

FESPA (Dorking, England) has confirmed the dates of the FESPA Global Print Expo and co-located European Sign Expo for the next two years, with a return to two of the events’ most popular host cities and venues, according to a statement released by the organization.

In 2023, the FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo will take place May 23-26 at Messe Munich, Germany, the same site as FESPA exhibitions in 1999, 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2019.

In 2024, the events will be held at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, March 19-22. Amsterdam has hosted exhibitions in 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2021.

The 2024 shows will also incorporate Sportswear Pro, a dedicated event for sports and leisure garment production and decoration. The event was supposed to debut in March 2020 in Madrid but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit here.

