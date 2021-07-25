FESPA Global Print Expo Set for Return to Berlin in Spring 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING UK – FESPA has announced that its Global Print Expo will return to Berlin, Germany in the spring of 2022, together with its co-located event for non-printed signage, the European Sign Expo. Both events will take place at the Messe Berlin from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3.

After a successful event in 2018, feedback from visitors and exhibitors indicated Berlin to be a favorable venue for FESPA to return to. The exhibition is expected to cover eight halls of the Berlin Messe, showcasing screen, digital and textile printing, and non-printed signage solutions.

“After we hosted a successful event in Berlin in 2018, which achieved record international attendance numbers, we were keen to return in 2022,” says Neil Felton, CEO of FESPA. “The city has always proved to be a popular location and is an excellent continental air and rail traffic hub, accessible from all major European and international cities. FESPA 2022 will continue to be an essential platform for printers looking to future-proof their businesses and aid business recovery, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all participants, including those that are unable to attend FESPA 2021 due to travel and border restrictions.”

More details on FESPA 2022 will be available after FESPA Global Print Expo 2021 takes place from Oct. 12-15, 2021 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

