FESPA Launches Promo Campaign for Global Print Expo 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – FESPA has launched the promotional campaign for its FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 and European Sign Expo 2022 events, scheduled to take place from May 31 through June 3 at Messe Berlin, Germany.

The campaign tagline ‘Experience Print in Motion’ highlights how, despite the challenges of the past two years, the specialty print market and the technology that supports it continue to evolve and progress.

“Specialty print businesses are back up and running and making future plans, and FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 will give them fresh momentum, supporting them with investment decisions and ideas development at a critical time in the sector’s sustained recovery,” says Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo. “After more than two years dominated by virtual alternatives, business decision-makers really need the energy and connections that only live events enable. The true value of a FESPA event for exhibitors and visitors is the wider experience: close-up views of technology and consumables; making human connections; networking with like-minded business people; being inspired and discovering the latest technologies and consumables. In Amsterdam last autumn, we took the first steps to bringing color back to specialty print. Now we all need to experience print in motion.”

Berlin has previously hosted highly successful FESPA exhibitions in 2007 and 2018, and the facilities and travel connections make the venue a popular destination amongst exhibitors and visitors. Occupying eight halls, the 2022 event will provide a platform for technological innovation in digital wide format, screen and textile printing. International manufacturers are lining up for the event, with over 250 suppliers including Brother, Canon, Durst, Fujifilm, HP, Kornit, Mimaki and M&R fully committed to the event to date.

Enhancing the visitor experience at FESPA Global Print Expo 2022, FESPA’s popular Printeriors interior décor feature will highlight the many opportunities in printed interior décor, again taking the form of an interactive visitor experience. World Wrap Masters will also return, offering visitors the chance to see European vehicle wrappers compete for the title of World Wrap Master Europe 2022, followed by the show-down of the regional competition winners in the World Wrap Masters final.

Lighting the way in hall 5.2 will be European Sign Expo, Europe’s largest exhibition for signage and visual communications. The 2022 event will be a showcase of technology solutions and materials, enabling brand owners and communications professionals to see the application opportunities in areas including channel lettering, dimensional signage, engraving and etching, LED and sign solutions.

The event website at fespaglobalprintexpo.com is now live including the latest event information, an up-to-date exhibitor list, interactive floorplan, COVID-19 guidance and visitor information.

Visitor registration will be open on March 1, but participants can register their interest now at fespaglobalprintexpo.com/why-visit/register-your-interest-form-2022.