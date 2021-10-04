FESPA Outlines COVID-Safe Practices for Upcoming Events

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK — In less than two weeks, FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo (Oct. 12-15, 2021) will return to the RAI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. To safeguard visitors, exhibitors, staff and contractors, FESPA will operate a number of COVID-safe practices.

Entry Requirements and Navigating the Exhibition Halls

This year, visitors will be required to register before attending the event to obtain their digital entry QR code which will be held on participants’ phones. The entry requirements for the venue specify that all attendees must provide proof that they are double vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have received a negative COVID test before entering. For European travelers, this will be facilitated via the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC)* and printed proof of vaccination from non-European countries will also be accepted. These measures aim to minimize the risk of spreading the virus in the exhibition. In addition to proof of vaccination or negative test result, before entering, all visitors will be asked a series of health questions.

Participants that are unable to provide proof of vaccination can still visit FESPA under the ‘impact to Dutch economy’ exemption. To do this, visitors will need to fill the Quarantine Declaration Form and tick the box that indicates that they fall into the exemption category. To accompany the Quarantine Declaration From, visitors require an invitation letter from the RAI, which FESPA will issue upon request. Attendees who are not fully-vaccinated will also need to provide a negative test result each day (test results are only valid for 24 hours). Free-of-charge rapid antigen testing will be available onsite at the RAI.

Following recent guidance from the Dutch government, social distancing and wearing face masks are no longer mandatory but FESPA recommends that each attendee takes the safety precautions that help them feel safe. To support this, a ‘traffic light system’, where visitors can wear a red, orange or green badge, will enable everyone to indicate their personal preferences around physical contact. The floor plan features wider aisles and floor markings will be in place where queues may form, which will allow for the easier flow of visitors around the event.

When arriving or leaving the RAI, crowd management and traffic protocols will be used to ensure attendees arrive and leave the show as safely as possible.

Cleaning and Hygiene Measures

Strict cleaning and hygiene measures in place, include:

Staff will be following a rigorous master cleaning plan, supported by a COVID-19 hygiene plan, covering everything from special vacuum-cleaner filters to extra antiseptic surface wiping and increased toilet cleaning.

A newly reconfigured and recalibrated air ventilation system, based on guidance issued by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Advanced waste disposal procedures

The use of sustainable disposable single-use cups and cutlery in all catering facilities

Access to hand sanitizer, soap, napkins, antiseptic wipes and other cleaning materials, including contactless sanitizer stations at key locations and signposted throughout the venue.

A medical isolation room, staffed by personnel trained in COVID-19 prevention, detection and emergency response.

Contactless Experience

To further minimize physical touchpoints throughout the exhibition, visitors can use QR codes to access online brochures, magazines and product information, and connect with suppliers. This will be facilitated by FESPA’s event partner, VISIT Connect. Once registered, attendees will receive links to an online portal and QR code for entry.

Neil Felton, CEO, FESPA comments, “Health and safety is paramount at FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 and we have been working closely with the RAI, Dutch Government, the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment and the city’s Municipal Health Service to ensure that we’re following the latest guidance to safeguard all participants. There will, of course, be differences in the way the 2021 events run, but we believe that printers that are keen to experience a live FESPA event again can do so with a high level of confidence in the measures being taken by FESPA and the RAI to protect them.”

For further information and frequent updates on COVID regulations at the exhibition, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com. For the latest travel updates, visit government.nl.

To register to attend FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021, visit registration.gesevent.com. Visitors can benefit from a €30 discount on their entry ticket by quoting code FESM127.

